Una poderosa llamarada solar de clase X alcanza la Tierra por primera vez en cuatro años (VIDEO)

The latest X1.5 flare was associated with large-scale phenomena (EUV wave, CME, etc.) that were less dramatic than the 2017-09-10 event, the last major event of cycle 24 (see my pinned tweet).But we can celebrate the first X-class flare of cycle 25, and congratulate @swmcintoshpic.twitter.com/hYgpwHGFax