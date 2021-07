FOTOS: Una ola de incendios azota el oeste de Estados Unidos

#Local#History - It was #OTD 8 years ago, July 1, 2013 that the Carpenter 1 #wildfire started on @GoMtCharleston. One of the largest in So. Nevada history, the fire would force evacuations and road closures and eventually burn 28,000 acres. It took 6 weeks to contain. #Vegaspic.twitter.com/aAU93cMNw8