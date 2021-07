La India: Dos tercios de la población han desarrollado anticuerpos contra el covid-19

Overall seroprevalence is 67.6% in the entire population. In people of 6-9 years age group, it was 57.2%; in 10-17 years, it was 61.6%; in 18-44 years, it was 66.7%; in 45-60 years, it was 77.6%: ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava pic.twitter.com/rUFlW78MNG