Google lanza su mayor 'doodle' en forma de videojuego para celebrar el inicio de los JJ.OO. de Tokio (VIDEO)

It's meow or never—help Lucky collect all seven sacred scrolls by defeating the island's Champions 🏝️🏅You might even meet a few new (& old) friends along the way 😉Pick a team to get on the global leaderboard, & let the games begin! → https://t.co/vwQJuO8FjM#GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/FYDLWOMJZ4