VIDEO: La NASA muestra cómo construye su avión supersónico silencioso

😍 Peep this time-lapse of X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft captured by @LockheedMartin. It's really coming together & starting to resemble the actual aircraft ✈️ The first flight of the X-59 QueSST is planned for 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/MXWo7KaoSHpic.twitter.com/z7WhCiTcKU