La Guardia Costera de EE.UU. incauta un alijo récord de marihuana y de cocaína por valor de 1.400 millones de dólares (FOTOS)

#BREAKING@USCG Cutter James, @RoyalCanNavy Shawinigan crews offloaded approximately 59,700 lbs of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana worth more than $1.4 billion, Thursday, at @PortEverglades, which is the largest offload in #CoastGuard history. More to come. pic.twitter.com/k7KuDBqkTM