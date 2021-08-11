En vivo
Robin sale del armario como bisexual en el nuevo cómic de Batman y las redes aplauden

Publicado:
Según la guionista de la historia, aparecida en la última entrega de 'Batman: Urban Legends', su "objetivo en la escritura ha sido y siempre será mostrar cuánto te ama Dios".
DC Comics

La última entrega del cómic de DC 'Batman: Urban Legends', publicada este martes en EE.UU., reveló que Robin —o, mejor dicho, la persona que se esconde debajo del traje del superhéroe, Tim Drake— es bisexual.

El detalle se desvela en la tercera parte de la historia 'Sum of Our Parts', creada por la guionista Meghan Fitzmartin, la dibujante Belén Ortega, el colorista Alejandro Sánchez y el rotulista Pat Brosseau. Al final de esta, un amigo de Tim llamado Bernard lo invita a una cita, a lo que el superhéroe responde: "Sí, creo que quiero eso".

Fitzmartin afirmó a través de su cuenta en Twitter que su "objetivo en la escritura ha sido y siempre será mostrar cuánto te ama Dios".

"Eres tan increíblemente amado e importante y observado. [Estoy] eternamente agradecida de que se me haya confiado a Tim Drake y su historia y [me siento] honrada de trabajar con los increíblemente talentosos Belén Ortega y Alejandro Sánchez", escribió la autora.

Mientras, numerosos internautas acudieron a las redes sociales para expresar su alegría por el hecho de que el tercer personaje que encarna el papel de ayudante de Batman sea miembro de la comunidad LGBTQ.

"Tim Drake finalmente saliendo del armario es tan inspirador, DC nunca quiso a un Robin 'queer', pero después de campañas de escritores y fanáticos durante años, esto por fin sucedió", afirmó un usuario.

La artista Belén Ortega respondió a la ola de los comentarios y agradeció a todos por su apoyo.

Aparte de Tim Drake, también pertenecen a la comunidad LGBTQ otros personajes de cómics de superhéroes como Kate Kane/Batwoman (lesbiana), Robert Drake/Hombre de Hielo (homosexual), Loki (género fluido) o Jean-Paul Beaubier/Northstar (homosexual), entre otros.

