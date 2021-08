Imágenes por satélite muestran la magnitud de los incendios forestales en Grecia, 5 veces más fuertes que en años anteriores

This false-colour @CopernicusEU#Sentinel2 image was captured yesterday - it shows extent of the burned area 🔥on Evia island in #Greece (visible in shades of brown and green). The blaze, fuelled by strong winds, began on 3 August and is still ongoing: https://t.co/rFb8kK8fGbpic.twitter.com/scJhObs9Ql