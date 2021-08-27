Actualidad
VIDEO: Estalla un gran incendio en la ciudad británica de Leamington Spa
Los bomberos están abordando un incendio en un local industrial donde se han reportado explosiones.
Leamington Spa on fire rn 😨 pic.twitter.com/WamdMxoSwI— Mike Brown (@FlawlessC0wboy) August 27, 2021
🔴#BreakingHUGE fire in #Leamington Spa, UK, smoke seen FOR MILES, people told to stay indoors as emergency services rush to the scene. Locals are reportedly vomiting from the smoke that can be seen for miles#Englandpic.twitter.com/fyIrfdZAAr— 🇨𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫🇻𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫™☢️ ͬ ͤ ᷮ ͦ ͬ ͭ ᷤ (@Kaala_Nag) August 27, 2021
Más información, en breve.