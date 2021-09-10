Varios heridos en un incendio masivo en el hospital St. John en Nueva York (VIDEO)
Veinticinco unidades respondieron al incendio y 106 bomberos y otros rescatistas se encuentran en el hospital St. John en Nueva York. El Departamento de Bomberos de la ciudad de Nueva York dijo que el incendio esta "activo" pero bajo control.
QUEENS: Firefighters are currently battling a massive 2nd alarm fire at the St. Johns Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway. pic.twitter.com/deemiQld2a— Yid Info (@YidInfoNews) September 10, 2021
El personal del hospital y los pacientes son evacuados del edificio. Dos civiles han resultado heridos pero la gravedad de sus lesiones no está clara.
Los bomberos informan que el incendio aparentemente se originó en el techo.
Police frequency, [10.09.21 17:48]BREAKING! Massive fire reported at St. John’s Hospital in New York City.Fire personnel report the fire appears to have originated on the rooftop. Hospital staff and patients are evacuating the structure.This is a developing story.#NYCpic.twitter.com/1HfFjMw0Zy— •ΞLMER FU⫒⫒• ⚡️✝️🎺🇺🇸⚡️ (@BlaiseP59407586) September 10, 2021