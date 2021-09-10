En vivo
Varios heridos en un incendio masivo en el hospital St. John en Nueva York (VIDEO)

Publicado:

Veinticinco unidades respondieron al incendio y 106 bomberos y otros rescatistas se encuentran en el hospital St. John en Nueva York. El Departamento de Bomberos de la ciudad de Nueva York dijo que el incendio esta "activo" pero bajo control.

El personal del hospital y los pacientes son evacuados del edificio. Dos civiles han resultado heridos pero la gravedad de sus lesiones no está clara.

Los bomberos informan que el incendio aparentemente se originó en el techo.

 

