Dos astronautas de la EEI completan con éxito una caminata espacial (y queman más de 1.500 calorías cada uno)

✔️ Astronauts @Aki_Hoshide and @Thom_Astro are back in the airlock, having concluded the 12th spacewalk of the year at 3:09pm ET (19:09 UT). The duo burned somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 calories during their 6-hour and 54-minute excursion today. 🏋️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kqhbemzBwV