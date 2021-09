Zoomlion exporta desde China la grúa sobre orugas de mayor tonelaje y bate un tercer récord

#ZOOMLIONBrand#ZOOMLION's latest ZCC32000 2000t super-lifting capacity crawler crane was spotted working on Binhua's new material PP tower in Shandong! Keep an eye out for the ZCC32000 near you with features we can't wait for you to see!Email us at: suguanglei@zoomlion.com pic.twitter.com/YiO0ETgZPw