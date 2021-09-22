En vivo
    Las primeras imágenes de la destrucción dejada por el terremoto de 5,8 en Australia

    Publicado:
    earthquakes.ga.gov.au

    El terremoto se produjo a las 23.15 UTC. El epicentro de las sacudidas subterráneas se situó a 128 kilómetros al este de Melbourne, la capital del estado de Victoria.

    En las redes circulan imágenes y videos de varios lugares de la ciudad afectados por el sismo. Hasta el momento no se han reportado posibles víctimas.

    En la calle Chapel, usuarios reportan daños en los edificios.

