Las primeras imágenes de la destrucción dejada por el terremoto de 5,8 en Australia
El terremoto se produjo a las 23.15 UTC. El epicentro de las sacudidas subterráneas se situó a 128 kilómetros al este de Melbourne, la capital del estado de Victoria.
En las redes circulan imágenes y videos de varios lugares de la ciudad afectados por el sismo. Hasta el momento no se han reportado posibles víctimas.
En la calle Chapel, usuarios reportan daños en los edificios.
Melbourne #earthquake Topples WallThe damage of this morning's Melbourne earthquake is beginning to emerge.These videos were taken at the corner of Chapel St & Green St in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/Rq2opsNSZu— 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) September 21, 2021
This photo is circulating of the damage on Chapel St. Hopefully no one is hurt. #earthquake Uncle in Traralgon said things were flying off his shelves and his house turned to jelly. pic.twitter.com/C1kHZRH7M6— Henrietta Cook (@henriettacook) September 21, 2021
Am told this is glenferrie Rd Malvern. #earthquake#melbearthquake#melbourneerhtquakepic.twitter.com/AQVP2B2l7g— Beachside aust (@AustBeachside) September 21, 2021
Chapel street seems to have coped the worst of the #earthquake damage. This is just outside Coles by Prahran Square pic.twitter.com/mQJGehZjVw— Neville (@1FightingIrish) September 22, 2021
Just off Chapel st South Yarra #earthquake more @australian pic.twitter.com/VcAdOJgvyv— Damon Johnston (@damonTheOz) September 22, 2021
#earthquake on the top floor of our building definitely thought the building was coming down #melbournelockdownpic.twitter.com/sr2cqOjP0L— ALICE (@Alice_Shel) September 22, 2021
2021 already has me unstable and now this!? Melbourne #earthquakepic.twitter.com/uEUTgAkIUG— Lotti Dyer (@LottiDyer) September 21, 2021
Bit of a shake coming from Berwick VIC #earthquakepic.twitter.com/bEmKhhaKkx— Marcus Anson (@AutoPlayFour) September 21, 2021