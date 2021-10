La erupción del volcán de La Palma provoca el desplazamiento de grandes nubes de dióxido de azufre hasta África, Europa y el Caribe

Impressive long-range transport of total column SO2 from #CumbreVieja#LaPalmaeruption with high values extending from the Caribbean to Central Asia in the @CopernicusECMWF Atmosphere Monitoring Service @ECMWF 21 Oct 00 UTC forecast visualized by @Windycomhttps://t.co/71KOKb1VXOpic.twitter.com/TbukubpSBk