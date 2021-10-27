Evacúan la estación de tren Gare du Nord en París por un equipaje sospechoso (VIDEO, FOTOS)
La estación de trenes Gare du Nord en París ha sido evacuada tras el descubrimiento de un equipaje sospechoso, provocando la interrupción del tráfico de trenes y metro que conectan con este punto de transportación.
Las imágenes grabadas fuera de la estación muestran a centenares de personas en las calles cercanas a la espera del levantamiento de los cordones policiales. Algunos usuarios de redes sociales confirman la llegada de expertos en explosivos al lugar.
Evacuation of Paris' Gare du Nord station after a reported bomb threatTraffic to and from the area is interrupted, as unverified footage appears to show the station emptying out.Follow our Telegram https://t.co/gtQwYY5p2Npic.twitter.com/ezggrMRyN7— RT (@RT_com) October 27, 2021
Living in interesting times as always. Gare du Nord has been evacuated due to an unattended baggage. Armed police are everywhere. Walking chaperoned through the empty Eurostar platform was eerie.#garedunordevacuéepic.twitter.com/DovIwOqOg7— a QR-coded villain (@robinjames_) October 27, 2021
We missed our Eurostar due to SNCF delay.Got our new tickets. Through security.Then:All of gare du nord evacuated.Now on pavement with 1000s of others.Bomb squad here & suited up.I thought our first holiday W/O kids might go smoother.#garedunordevavueepic.twitter.com/s5viUrrBZL— 𝕄𝕣 𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 ℂ 👂🏼#antiracist (@Mr_Kerry_C) October 27, 2021