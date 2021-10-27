En vivo
Evacúan la estación de tren Gare du Nord en París por un equipaje sospechoso (VIDEO, FOTOS)

Publicado:

La estación de trenes Gare du Nord en París ha sido evacuada tras el descubrimiento de un equipaje sospechoso, provocando la interrupción del tráfico de trenes y metro que conectan con este punto de transportación.

Las imágenes grabadas fuera de la estación muestran a centenares de personas en las calles cercanas a la espera del levantamiento de los cordones policiales. Algunos usuarios de redes sociales confirman la llegada de expertos en explosivos al lugar.

