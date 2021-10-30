En vivo
Fallece a los 82 años Joan Ringelheim, investigadora de la mujer en el Holocausto

Publicado:

Joan Ringelheim, reconocida investigadora del Holocausto desde el punto de vista de la mujer, falleció el pasado viernes a los 82 años, informa The Washington Post. 

Ringelheim, que padecía cáncer de pecho, según su pareja, Ellen Carr, murió en su casa en Columbia (Maryland, EE.UU.). 

Joan Ringelheim trabajó casi dos décadas en el Museo Conmemorativo del Holocausto de Estados Unidos en Washington, donde durante años supervisó el archivo de testimonios del Holocausto más importantes del mundo. 

