Fallece a los 82 años Joan Ringelheim, investigadora de la mujer en el Holocausto
Joan Ringelheim, reconocida investigadora del Holocausto desde el punto de vista de la mujer, falleció el pasado viernes a los 82 años, informa The Washington Post.
Joan Ringelheim, scholar of women during the Holocaust, dies at 82 - The Washington Post. HeroRead this, and tell me that any Nazi should be tolerated in a country like ours that espouses decency, humanity and the belief in the rights of man. https://t.co/LmTGVFBIY5— ancientgreek (@Cats4mice) October 30, 2021
Ringelheim, que padecía cáncer de pecho, según su pareja, Ellen Carr, murió en su casa en Columbia (Maryland, EE.UU.).
Joan Ringelheim trabajó casi dos décadas en el Museo Conmemorativo del Holocausto de Estados Unidos en Washington, donde durante años supervisó el archivo de testimonios del Holocausto más importantes del mundo.