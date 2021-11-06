En vivo
YouTube¡SUSCRÍBETE!YouTube
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
Covid19
Actualidad
PortadaActualidad

Múltiples heridos en una estampida en el festival musical Astroworld en Texas

Publicado:
Desde el Departamento de Bomberos de Houston señalaron que se encuentran en el lugar de los hechos.
Múltiples heridos en una estampida en el festival musical Astroworld en Texas
Imagen ilustrativaCallaghan O'Hare / Reuters

Múltiples personas resultaron heridas en una estampida que se registró este viernes en el festival musical Astroworld, que se celebra en la ciudad texana de Houston.

Medios locales reportan que varias personas fueron pisoteadas después de que cientos irrumpieran en el estadio NRG, al superar las barreras de seguridad.

Desde el Departamento de Bomberos de Houston señalaron que se encuentran en el lugar de los hechos.

Más información, en breve.

rtnoticiasrtnoticias
Covid19

Lo más popular

Agricultores australianos destruyen aguacates con sus tractores ante las cosechas récord y el desplome de los precios y la demanda
Australia sacrificará a 10.000 caballos salvajes (y los expertos advierten que es poco)
El valor de varias criptomonedas se dispara y una de ellas crece más del 3.800% tras un tuit de Elon Musk sobre los vikingos en la Luna
Una brutal violación a una menor de 16 años que fue encontrada por un camionero semidesnuda y ensangrentada conmociona a España
La cantante brasileña Marília Mendonça muere a los 26 años en un accidente de avión
Instagram

Acerca de RT

Aplicación móvil

EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2021. Todos los derechos reservados
18+