Múltiples heridos en una estampida en el festival musical Astroworld en Texas
Múltiples personas resultaron heridas en una estampida que se registró este viernes en el festival musical Astroworld, que se celebra en la ciudad texana de Houston.
Medios locales reportan que varias personas fueron pisoteadas después de que cientos irrumpieran en el estadio NRG, al superar las barreras de seguridad.
⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Multiple injuries reported at Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas#Houston l #TXA large medical response is underway at NRG Park for ‘several patients’. Disturbing footage from the scene shows EMS performing CPR on three patients.Gathering more details! pic.twitter.com/5LPUHX7pnz— Intel Point ALERT (@IntelPointAlert) November 6, 2021
Desde el Departamento de Bomberos de Houston señalaron que se encuentran en el lugar de los hechos.
#ASTROWORLDFest Dozens injured during ongoing events at Astroworld Fest in Houston EMS Report: 50+ concert goers have been transported to nearby hospitals, Injury reports include: Overdose ,Heat exhaustion, Alcohol poisoning , Compressive asphyxiation pic.twitter.com/TNmqYiWmEo— 🇺🇲 ⭐Space Cowboy ⭐ 🇺🇲 (@Sm_Tritip) November 6, 2021
Más información, en breve.