VIDEO: Bombarderos estadounidenses participan en ejercicios aéreos conjuntos con la Real Fuerza Aérea Australiana

👀✈️Check this out! Two @Usairforce B-1B Lancer bombers have swept over the Top End for training with @AusAirForce. Their mission included training with P-8A Poseidon and KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft. 💪🇦🇺🇺🇸➡️ https://t.co/HBhEItBLzg#YourADF#AusAirForcepic.twitter.com/gcC5T8hOfM