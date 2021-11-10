Actualidad
FOTO: Un caza furtivo de quinta generación es convertido en monumento en China
Un prototipo de caza chino J-20 de quinta generación ha sido convertido en monumento en el territorio del centro de entrenamiento de la Corporación Aeroespacial de Chengdu, donde se lo puede contemplar sobre un pedestal.
The world's first full-size monument to a 5th-gen fighter jet.A prototype of the Chinese J-20 fighter, which took part in resource tests, was installed on the territory of the Chengdu Aerospace Corp Flight Training Center (part of the #Chinese State Aircraft Corp - AVIC).#Chinapic.twitter.com/90GBJJ1kyl— Su-57 5th Gen Fighter (@5thSu) November 9, 2021
Se informa que la aeronave participó en ensayos de resistencia estructural, al término de los cuales se decidió no destinarla a chatarra.