FOTO: Un caza furtivo de quinta generación es convertido en monumento en China

Un prototipo de caza chino J-20 de quinta generación ha sido convertido en monumento en el territorio del centro de entrenamiento de la Corporación Aeroespacial de Chengdu, donde se lo puede contemplar sobre un pedestal.

Se informa que la aeronave participó en ensayos de resistencia estructural, al término de los cuales se decidió no destinarla a chatarra.

