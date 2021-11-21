En vivo
YouTube¡SUSCRÍBETE!YouTube
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
Covid19
Actualidad
PortadaActualidad

Reportan un muerto y tres heridos en un tiroteo en el Monte del Templo de Jerusalén

Publicado:

Un hombre murió y tres personas resultaron heridas en un ataque terrorista con en el Monte del Templo de Jerusalén (Israel) este domingo por la mañana, según informan los medios locales.

El atentado fue perpetrado por dos terroristas, uno de ellos armado con un subfusil y el otro con un cuchillo. El tirador ha sido abatido, pero el otro atacante se dio a la fuga. Las 2 víctimas civiles fueron trasladadas al Centro Médico Shaare Zedek, una de ellas falleció por la gravedad de las heridas. Dos uniformados sufrieron heridas leves.

 

rtnoticiasrtnoticias
Covid19

Lo más popular

El róver Perseverance capta en video el vuelo de un helicóptero en Marte y las imágenes brindan "la vista más detallada" de la aeronave en acción
Bolsas con dinero caen en una autopista en EE.UU. y los automovilistas se lanzan a recoger los billetes esparcidos por la calzada
3 adolescentes son entregados por sus padres a la Policía tras grabarse golpeando 'brutalmente' a un anciano
Veterinarios rusos implantan por primera vez en la historia cuatro prótesis biónicas a un perro callejero
Lucid, la joven empresa que vale más que Ford a menos de un mes de empezar a vender sus primeros vehículos eléctricos
Facebook

Acerca de RT

Aplicación móvil

EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2021. Todos los derechos reservados
18+