Reportan un muerto y tres heridos en un tiroteo en el Monte del Templo de Jerusalén
Un hombre murió y tres personas resultaron heridas en un ataque terrorista con en el Monte del Templo de Jerusalén (Israel) este domingo por la mañana, según informan los medios locales.
El atentado fue perpetrado por dos terroristas, uno de ellos armado con un subfusil y el otro con un cuchillo. El tirador ha sido abatido, pero el otro atacante se dio a la fuga. Las 2 víctimas civiles fueron trasladadas al Centro Médico Shaare Zedek, una de ellas falleció por la gravedad de las heridas. Dos uniformados sufrieron heridas leves.
Two civilians were critically and seriously wounded this morning, Sunday, and two policemen were lightly wounded in a shooting attack in the area of the Chain Gate near the Western Wall and the entrance to the Temple Mount. pic.twitter.com/MRN6MLckj3— Jerusalem Jane (@janekiel) November 21, 2021
Scenes and sounds of shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem captured on Live Cam.Initial reports are attack is near the Temple Mount area 2 Israelis wounded one apparently seriously the terrorist has been neutralised pic.twitter.com/UKWSOqCu8D— ElBluemountain MossadDolphin 🇮🇱🐬🇮🇱🐬🇮🇱 (@EBluemountain1) November 21, 2021