VIDEO: China pone en órbita el satélite retransmisor Tianlian-2-02, destinado a mejorar la comunicación orbital del país

At 9 minutes past midnight local time on Tuesday, China sent the Tianlian-2-02 relay satellite into orbit in a launch from Xichang. The satellite is the 2nd to be launched in Tianlian’s 2nd gen constellation. Fun fact: this is LM launch #401, Tianlian-2-01 was LM launch #301 pic.twitter.com/Fa1BPOGgoN