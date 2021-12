Venden 100 veces más barato un avatar NFT de mono valorado en 300.000 dólares

BAYC #3547 was accidentally sold for $3,066. Max (the owner of Ape) made the fat fingers mistake :( and mistakenly wrote 0.75 ETH instead of 75 ETH (300 thousand dollars) for listing price. We have to double check when listing expensive items. @maxnaut Broo I really feel sorry 😢 pic.twitter.com/6KmjkXaoi9