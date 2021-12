Neymar transmitirá por Facebook Gaming tras alcanzar un acuerdo con Meta

⚽️ We are thrilled to announce soccer superstar @neymarjr is joining Facebook Gaming! ⚽️ Watch his first livestream this Friday, Dec. 17th:🇺🇸 11am PST 🇧🇷 4pm BRT 🇪🇺 8pm CET➡️ https://t.co/xP9EKUlDqepic.twitter.com/VPQYfqWitP