El helicóptero Ingenuity de la NASA completa con éxito su 18.° vuelo sobre Marte al cubrir otros 230 metros (FOTO)

The #MarsHelicopter keeps going, going, going! Ingenuity successfully completed its 18th flight, adding 124.3 seconds to its overall time aloft on the Red Planet. It flew 754 feet (230 meters) at a speed of 5.6 mph (2.5 m/sec) & took images along the way. https://t.co/7DMHj9tbzPpic.twitter.com/XVeMNGGOnQ