La fuerte explosión de una planta de carbón de cinco pisos sacude a la ciudad estadounidense de Baltimore

💥EXPLOSION💥1900 blk Benhill Av 21226#CurtisBayIndustrialArea@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest have a 5 story coal silo that suffered an apparent explosion. Shockwave could be felt Citywide. #BCFDSOC Hazmat, Special Rescue Units & Fireboats on scene. STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA! pic.twitter.com/qNaTy5FPX1