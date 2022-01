Un ave de gran tamaño choca contra un avión en pleno aterrizaje y parte de una hélice atraviesa el fuselaje (FOTOS)

SA Airlink BAe Jetstream 41 (ZS-NRJ, built 1995) took serious damage to its #2 prop after a heavy birdstrike on approach to Venetia Airport (FAVM), S-Africa causing a blade to crash through the fuselage. The pilots made a safe landing and no one was hurt.https://t.co/KM1zoDYOKJpic.twitter.com/4iAyfk1Ltz