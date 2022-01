Descubren dos extraordinarios fósiles de 508 millones de años que aún conservan el sistema nervioso central

Thrilled to share our latest OA study @NatureComms w/ @PlLife2 & @SarahLosso1! The nervous system of Mollisonia from the mid-Cambrian Burgess Shale and its significance for chelicerate evolution, feat. spectacular material from @MCZHarvard@NMNH 🧵👇 https://t.co/aBHiZg9Vi9pic.twitter.com/Jz6lGniahh