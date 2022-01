Acusan 43 años después al presunto asesino de una menor gracias a una base de datos genéticos

COLD CASE CRACKED; Mark Personette, 76, of Colorado arrested in 1978 slaying of SF visitor Marissa Rolf Harvey, 15, whose body was found in Sutro Heights Park, per @SFPD@sfpdinvestigate@SFDAOffice@chesaboudin@FBI@jeffcosheriffcopic.twitter.com/JHvnVRKzN7