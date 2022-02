"El descubrimiento arqueológico más importante de los últimos 10 años": hallan un cementerio romano de 2.000 años de antigüedad en la Franja de Gaza

Construction workers find 2,000-year-old #Roman cemetery in #Gaza - 20 graves have been located so far, but the team expect to unearth around 80 in total within the 50-square-metre area. https://t.co/xUI89Ya2df#RomanMiddleEast#Palestine#Israel#Archaeology#RomanArchaeologypic.twitter.com/T7qRi8Wymc