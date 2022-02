"Movilidad y potencia de fuego": presentan en Alemania el innovador tanque Lynx 120 (FOTO)

📢 #Rheinmetall has just unveiled the latest addition to the company’s #Lynx next-generation #combatvehicle family. The Düsseldorf-based #technology group has now developed a #mechanized fire support variant of the #LynxKF41#IFV.https://t.co/Qf3P8GYQFG#army#militarypic.twitter.com/sksZvPy0vV