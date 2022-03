"El rendimiento está superando las especificaciones": La NASA publica la primera imagen de alta calidad de una estrella tomada por James Webb (FOTO)

The stars are aligning...so to speak. ⭐️Our @NASAWebb team has fully aligned the telescope's primary imager with its mirrors, keeping its optics on track to meet or exceed science goals. Tune in at noon ET (16:00 UTC) for an update: https://t.co/F638lywmKI#UnfoldTheUniversepic.twitter.com/FDTQVlNDUC