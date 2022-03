La Antártida bate récords "imposibles" de calor con 40 grados por encima de la norma

Extraordinary anomalies in #Antarctica lead to historic records today:-Vostok 3489m -17.7C,monthly record beaten by nearly 15C !-Concordia 3234m -12.2C,highest Temp. on records and about 40C above average !-Dome C II 3250m -10.1C-D-47 1560m -3.3C-Terra Nova Base 74S +7.0C pic.twitter.com/w6Ry4Dy4wz