FOTO: El telescopio espacial Hubble capta un "ala de ángel", que se formó tras la fusión de 2 galaxias

📷 This NASA/ESA @HUBBLE_space Telescope image shows two merging galaxies in the VV689 system (the 'Angel Wing'). Unlike chance alignments of galaxies which only appear to overlap as seen from Earth, these two galaxies are in the process of a collision 👉https://t.co/yxNOn2vDhqpic.twitter.com/wCWWe1MRuC