FOTOS, VIDEO: Al menos 20 mansiones son destruidas por un incendio forestal en California

At least 20 homes have been destroyed in the 200 acres fire in Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, said Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy at a night news conference. 📹epa-efe / Etienne Laurent #CoastalFire#lagunaniguelfire#LagunaNiguel#fire#wildfires#epaimagespic.twitter.com/VUSN9y4PPo