Cazas japoneses y estadounidenses realizan ejercicios conjuntos sobre el mar de Japón

8-16 MAY, JS #TERUZUKI, P-3C and UP-3D🇯🇵 conducted a bilateral exercise with @USNavy USS RONALD REAGAN and USS ANTIETAM🇺🇸 in the south Kanto in order to strengthen the capability of Japan-U.S. Alliance for effective deterrence and response.🇯🇵⚓🇺🇸 #Japan_USalliance#RonaldReaganpic.twitter.com/40EmnhYD7h