El volcán filipino Bulusan lanza una columna de humo y cenizas de al menos 1 kilómetro de altura (VIDEOS)

BREAKING: Mt. Bulusan explodes thick ashes and smoke as of 10:30 a.m. today, June 5. Mt. Bulusan is an active stratovolcano (composite) in the province of Sorsogon and is said to be having a steam-driven or phreatic eruption. 📹: Rissa Bonita pic.twitter.com/vVHgn6ZF98