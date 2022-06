FOTO: El róver Curiosity de la NASA halla unas estructuras parecidas a árboles en Marte

#PPOD: Here is another cool rock at Gale crater on Mars! The spikes are most likely the cemented fillings of ancient fractures in a sedimentary rock. The rest of the rock was made of softer material and was eroded away. 📷: @NASA@NASAJPL@Caltech#MSSS fredk, acquired on May 17. pic.twitter.com/RGfjmRBfI7