Pesca, caza, minería, narcotráfico y ausencia del Estado: qué ocurre en el Valle de Javari donde desaparecieron Dom Phillips y Bruno Pereira

#Brazil Member FUNAI Maxciel Pereira dos Santos, was shot dead in Tabatinga, Amazonas. He worked in the Tierra Javari Valley Indigenous Area, where the largest number of uncontacted Indians live. @LindomarPadilha@AmnestyHRD@fidh_en@AmazonWatchhttps://t.co/z35MlOlQ6jpic.twitter.com/GdYVZZA0DZ