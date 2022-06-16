Fallece el legendario dibujante de cómics Tim Sale, conocido por sus trabajos en 'Batman' y 'Superman', a los 66 años
El legendario dibujante de cómics estadounidense Tim Sale, conocido por sus trabajos en 'Batman', 'Hulk', 'Spider-Man' y 'Superman', falleció este jueves a los 66 años, según se informó en su cuenta de Twitter.
"Tim Sale fue un artista increíble, cuya versión de personajes icónicos tenía una profundidad humana real, y sus diseños de página innovadores cambiaron la forma en que toda una generación piensa sobre la narración de historietas", escribió DC Comics.
El pasado lunes, el director creativo de DC Comics, Jim Lee, anunció en sus redes sociales que el artista había sido hospitalizado con graves problemas de salud.
Tim Sale was an incredible artist, whose take on iconic characters had real human depth, and his groundbreaking page designs changed the way an entire generation thinks about comic book storytelling. Our condolences go to Tim’s family and friends. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/VgXxu7O0V4— DC (@DCComics) June 16, 2022
Rest In Peace to Tim Sale. An absolute icon who has touched so many fans’ heart. Tim Sale’s contribution to comic overall with The Long Halloween and Superman For All Seasons has truly changes the history of Batman and Superman. Thank you Tim for all that you have done! A legend! https://t.co/XFzk0T7tkSpic.twitter.com/KbqQZb1Trc— Kevin (@KevinTalks12) June 16, 2022
Tim Sale was a visionary. An icon. His art style was unlike any other I’d seen before, and it’s what drew me to “Batman: The Long Halloween” the first time I read it. He’s immortalized in his art. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Pd0BBk5vc0— Kasey-Wan Kenobi (@RawbertBeef) June 16, 2022