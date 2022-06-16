En vivo
    Fallece el legendario dibujante de cómics Tim Sale, conocido por sus trabajos en 'Batman' y 'Superman', a los 66 años

    Publicado:

    El legendario dibujante de cómics estadounidense Tim Sale, conocido por sus trabajos en 'Batman', 'Hulk', 'Spider-Man' y 'Superman', falleció este jueves a los 66 años, según se informó en su cuenta de Twitter.

    "Tim Sale fue un artista increíble, cuya versión de personajes icónicos tenía una profundidad humana real, y sus diseños de página innovadores cambiaron la forma en que toda una generación piensa sobre la narración de historietas", escribió DC Comics.

    El pasado lunes, el director creativo de DC Comics, Jim Lee, anunció en sus redes sociales que el artista había sido hospitalizado con graves problemas de salud.

