Arqueólogos descubren 317 reliquias en un templo de Laos (más de la mitad son de oro)

The Korean cultural heritage investigation team discovered 237 gold relics and 317 relics, including crystals of various colors, at the Hong Nang Sida Temple in Laos ‼️👏#Laos#Korea#heritage#relics#Temple#HongNangSidaTemplehttps://t.co/QExXRyLT3bpic.twitter.com/pdDOd9PgiM