El gigante tecnológico chino Baidu presenta un coche eléctrico autónomo sin volante (FOTOS)

Fully autonomous. All-electric. Production-ready. This is the Apollo #RT6 – Baidu’s next-gen autonomous vehicle, unveiled at #BaiduWorld2022. With a unit cost of just $37k, the RT6 is bringing the world one step closer to a driverless future. Read more 👉 https://t.co/PLzVH7b9Dspic.twitter.com/vPvq6WgVpC