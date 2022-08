¿Dónde y cuándo apreciar mejor las Perseidas?: la lluvia de meteoritos más grande y vistosa del año está al caer

It’s a shine off! 🌌 This year’s Perseids meteor shower will have to contend with the full Moon’s brightness. Look up if you’re outside after midnight (local time) on Aug. 12 or 13, when it’ll be at its peak--you might be lucky and see the brightest ones. https://t.co/vFkqWhKOmipic.twitter.com/iPP9lsYmzx