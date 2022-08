Un bioingeniero ecuatoriano recrea una cerveza franciscana del siglo XVI, la más antigua de Latinoamérica

400-year-old Ecuadoran beer resurrected from yeast.Inside an old oak barrel, bioengineer Javier Carvajal found the fungus of fortune: a 400-year-old yeast specimen he has since managed to resurrect to reproduce what may be Latin America's oldest beerhttps://t.co/wTm0x6Rbi7pic.twitter.com/ZHBJWtq8ww