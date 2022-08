Un 'youtuber' autodidacta replica el aterrizaje de cohetes de SpaceX con un modelo que él construyó

I started https://t.co/vCxsyQYHo2 almost 7 years ago in the fall of 2015 with the goal to propulsively land a model rocket. I had no background in aero, EE, coding, etc so it took a lot of trial and error, but today I finally stuck the landing 🚀🎉 pic.twitter.com/z3MZfqQWxc