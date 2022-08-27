En vivo
    Violentos enfrentamientos en Trípoli entre milicias y fuerzas leales al Gobierno (VIDEOS)

    Publicado:
    El Ministerio de Sanidad de Libia informó de que al menos 23 personas murieron y 140 resultaron heridas.
    Violentos enfrentamientos en Trípoli entre milicias y fuerzas leales al Gobierno (VIDEOS)
    Gettyimages.ru

    Violentos enfrentamientos armados han estallado este sábado en la capital libia, Trípoli, entre milicias y grupos leales al Gobierno interino, informa Al Arabiya. En la ciudad se han registrado disparos y explosiones, y algunos barrios están envueltos en llamas. 

    De acuerdo con el Ministerio de Sanidad del país, por el momento al menos 23 personas murieron y 140 resultaron heridas.

    El conflicto empezó cuando los combatientes que apoyan al nuevo primer ministro elegido por el Parlamento, Fathi Bashaga, comenzaron a avanzar hacia el centro de la capital para derrocar el Gobierno interino dirigido por Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, que por su parte anunció una movilización general. Además, el presidente del Consejo Presidencial, Mohamed Menfi, interrumpió su visita oficial a Túnez y regresó a Trípoli. 

    Se informa de que se vio un enorme convoy militar con decenas de vehículos armados de partidarios de Bashaga dirigiéndose desde la ciudad de Misrata hacia la capital. 

