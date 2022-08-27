Violentos enfrentamientos en Trípoli entre milicias y fuerzas leales al Gobierno (VIDEOS)
Violentos enfrentamientos armados han estallado este sábado en la capital libia, Trípoli, entre milicias y grupos leales al Gobierno interino, informa Al Arabiya. En la ciudad se han registrado disparos y explosiones, y algunos barrios están envueltos en llamas.
Footage circulating on social media reportedly shows damage to civilian properties in the aftermath of deadly clashes, which erupted between armed groups in #Tripoli since Saturday morningThe #Libya Update pic.twitter.com/LIpIncYq8u— The Libya Update (@TheLibyaUpdate) August 27, 2022
De acuerdo con el Ministerio de Sanidad del país, por el momento al menos 23 personas murieron y 140 resultaron heridas.
#شاهد..اشتباكات عنيفة بين مجموعات مسلحة في العاصمة الليبية #طرابلس عند البوابة 17 pic.twitter.com/0ccEVkph3r— عربي بوست (@arabic_post) August 27, 2022
El conflicto empezó cuando los combatientes que apoyan al nuevo primer ministro elegido por el Parlamento, Fathi Bashaga, comenzaron a avanzar hacia el centro de la capital para derrocar el Gobierno interino dirigido por Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, que por su parte anunció una movilización general. Además, el presidente del Consejo Presidencial, Mohamed Menfi, interrumpió su visita oficial a Túnez y regresó a Trípoli.
إلى متى سيستمر هذا الجنون؟!سقوط قذيفة على بناية سكنية في العاصمة الليبية #طرابلس؛ جراء الاشتباكات الدائرة بين مجموعات مسلحة في المدينة pic.twitter.com/a1wBguhtXZ— عربي بوست (@arabic_post) August 27, 2022
Se informa de que se vio un enorme convoy militar con decenas de vehículos armados de partidarios de Bashaga dirigiéndose desde la ciudad de Misrata hacia la capital.
الاشتباكات مستمرة في العاصمة #طرابلس وأنباء عن مقتل 7 أشخاص وإصابة 30 pic.twitter.com/sNRDCXFemX— عربي بوست (@arabic_post) August 27, 2022
يبدو إن الأوضاع تتجه لمزيد من التصعيد..رتل عسكري ضخم تابع لـ #فتحي_باشاغا يتوجه من #مصراتة إلى العاصمة الليبية #طرابلسpic.twitter.com/JrJfFtGgAn— عربي بوست (@arabic_post) August 27, 2022