China lanza con éxito dos satélites experimentales CentiSpace-1 (VIDEO)

[🔴China’s 36th launch in 2022] At UTC 02:24 Sept. 6, CentiSpace-1 S3,S4 commercial LEO GNSS satellites were successfully launched by KZ1A rocket in Jiuquan, Inner Mongolia. KZ1A is CASIC/ExSpace’s solid-fuel fast response rocket. HD: https://t.co/cM16WPXBuIpic.twitter.com/HDXU4cuJtp