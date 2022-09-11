VIDEO: Así se vivió el terremoto de magnitud 7,6 en Papúa Nueva Guinea
En las redes sociales se difundieron videos grabados durante el fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,6, registrado este domingo en Papúa Nueva Guinea.
BREAKING: University of Goroka damaged as massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake hits Papua New Guinea pic.twitter.com/rF6h8ML4Xq— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 11, 2022
A friend just sent me a video from Madang in northern part of the country showing impact of Magnitude 7.7 earthquake that struck #PNG 65 KM northwest of Lae #earthquakepic.twitter.com/WzxdnE6TsJ— MARTYN AWAYANG NAMORONG (@MartynNamorong) September 11, 2022
De acuerdo con las imágenes captadas, el sismo, con foco a 67 kilómetros al este de Kainantu, provocó daños materiales.
🇵🇬| New Guinea - Sismo M7.7, primer video post-sismo·Intensidades Altas·Probabilidad alta de daños·Probabilidad alta de deslizamientos -#Sismo#Temblor#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/B75w94AoP3— Seba Sismos CL (@Seba_Sismos_CL) September 11, 2022
#Update: Just in - Other video footage's of the exact moment when the 7.7 #earthquake shook the region of Papua New Guinea. @sotiridipic.twitter.com/KBumpdVZB1— Sotiri Dimpinoudis Backup (@Sotiridi1) September 11, 2022
#Update: Just in - More pictures of damages of Papua New Guinea after the strong 7.7 magnitude of an #earthquake shook the region. @sotiridipic.twitter.com/UT4UcDWWDE— Sotiri Dimpinoudis Backup (@Sotiridi1) September 11, 2022
🇵🇬Se difunden imagenes de daños post-sismo Mw7.7 de Papua New Guinea ·Probables reportes de heridos·Reportes de Deslizamientos de Tierra·Alerta de Tsunami en un radio de 1000 km a partir del epicentro -#Sismo#Temblor#Earthquakepic.twitter.com/23gkY2J3SH— Seba Sismos CL (@Seba_Sismos_CL) September 11, 2022
🇵🇬| Nuevo video de la ocurrencia del sismo Mw7.7 de Papua New Guinea •Creditos respectivos •Desde Madang-#Sismo#Temblor#Earthquake#PapuaNewGuineapic.twitter.com/fNKEujq7Ug— Seba Sismos CL (@Seba_Sismos_CL) September 11, 2022
Más información, en breve.