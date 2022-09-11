En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
  • VIDEO: Así se vivió el terremoto de magnitud 7,6 en Papúa Nueva Guinea
    • Actualidad
    PortadaActualidad

    VIDEO: Así se vivió el terremoto de magnitud 7,6 en Papúa Nueva Guinea

    Publicado:

    En las redes sociales se difundieron videos grabados durante el fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,6, registrado este domingo en Papúa Nueva Guinea.

    De acuerdo con las imágenes captadas, el sismo, con foco a 67 kilómetros al este de Kainantu, provocó daños materiales.

    Más información, en breve.

    rtnoticiasrtnoticias
    RT en Español en vivo - TELEVISIÓN GRATIS 24/7

    Lo más popular

    Fallece la reina británica Isabel II
    Ustedes con su trato a los migrantes latinoamericanos saben mucho de "filtración" de personas, dice Rusia a EE.UU. en la ONU
    Quién es Carlos de Inglaterra, el eterno heredero de la corona británica
    EE.UU. adopta un nuevo enfoque y dejará de propiciar cambios de gobiernos y sistemas políticos extranjeros, reporta NYT
    El huracán Kay toca tierra en México

    Acerca de RT

    Aplicación móvil

    EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
    © Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2022. Todos los derechos reservados
    18+