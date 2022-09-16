En vivo
Véanos en TV
Véanos en TV
Esp
  • Para seguir siempre informado, suscríbete a nuestra cuenta en Telegram
    • Actualidad
    PortadaActualidad

    FOTOS, VIDEOS: Un rascacielos en China se incendia completamente en poco tiempo

    Publicado:
    El incidente ha ocurrido la tarde de este viernes en Changsha, capital de la provincia de Hunan.
    FOTOS, VIDEOS: Un rascacielos en China se incendia completamente en poco tiempo
    Twitter / WHu144

    Un gran incendio se ha registrado la tarde de este viernes en un rascacielos de la ciudad de Changsha, capital de la provincia de Hunan (China), según se aprecia en una serie de imágenes difundidas por medios locales. 

    En un video publicado por Global Times se observa cómo el edificio de 42 plantas, perteneciente al operador de telefonía China Telecom, arde con intensidad. Las imágenes también muestran cómo las llamas generan una columna de humo.

    Otra grabación muestra cómo las llamas devoran el edificio, mientras que, en una tercera —realizada desde un ángulo más cercano— se ve a la gente huir despavorida mientras suenan las sirenas de los camiones de bomberos.

    Lo medios estatales informan que las llamas han sido extinguidas, tal y como se aprecia en una fotografía compartida en Twitter por Andy Boreham, periodista del Shanghai Daily. Asimismo, detallan que, de momento, no se han reportado víctimas.

    ¿Te ha parecido interesante? ¡Déjanos tu opinión en los comentarios!

    rtnoticiasrtnoticias
    RT en Español en vivo - TELEVISIÓN GRATIS 24/7

    Lo más popular

    ¿No tan verde ya?: La Unión Europea vuelve a los combustibles fósiles pese a su meta de alcanzar la neutralidad climática
    Primera ministra de Finlandia: "Las sanciones deben reflejarse en la vida cotidiana de los rusos de a pie"
    ¿Vientos de cambio en la Commonwealth? Los países del Caribe lideran el camino hacia la república tras la muerte de Isabel II
    "Los comandantes ganan más que uno, ¿por qué tienen que robar?": La denuncia de un soldado colombiano que será atendida por el ministro de Defensa
    Instan a Zelenski a usar vestimenta formal en eventos oficiales

    Acerca de RT

    Aplicación móvil

    EnglishРусскийالعربيةDeutschFrançais
    © Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2022. Todos los derechos reservados
    18+