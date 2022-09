China lanza con éxito al espacio un nuevo satélite para el monitoreo ambiental (VIDEO)

JIUQUAN, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- #China sent a new satellite into planned orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert on Wednesday.The Yunhai-1 03 satellite was launched at 7:15 a.m. (Beijing Time) on a Long March-2D carrier rocket. #ChinaSpacepic.twitter.com/tx0oCB6mOJ