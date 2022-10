Moscú: ¿Dónde estaban los que ahora bloquean a Kanye West cuando en las redes abundaban los llamamientos a matar rusos?

@fina1908@LENaquatics Artificial Intelligence see`s these: "Maria Polyakova is a russian! All russians swim in blood these days!" Suspend Russian representative Maria Polyakova from the #FINA Athletes Commission and the voice in it!#RussiaIsATerroristState#GloryToUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ofeZGz5ae2